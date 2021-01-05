Judicial Candidates Seminar Scheduled by Conduct Board

The Ohio Board of Professional Conduct today announced a schedule of judicial campaign conduct seminars for candidates seeking judicial office in 2021.

Due to limitations on public gatherings, all seminars will be offered as video webinars or in replay format.

The Code of Judicial Conduct requires each candidate for judicial office, including incumbent judges, to attend a two-hour seminar on campaign practices, finances, and ethics. A judicial candidate must complete the required course within one year prior to, or 60 days after, the date that the candidate is certified to appear on the ballot.

Each seminar includes presentations by the staff of the Board of Professional Conduct and a representative of the Ohio Secretary of State, and a question and answer segment.

Judicial candidates are encouraged to have their treasurers and campaign staff take part. The seminars are offered at no cost, and judges and attorneys who complete the seminar receive two hours of general continuing legal education credit (CLE.)

Here are the seminar times, dates and formats: Jan. 27 – 1-3 p.m. (live video webinar) Feb. 11 – 1:30-3:30 p.m. (live video webinar) Feb. 25 – 1:30-3:30 p.m. (live video webinar) June 16 – 1:30-3:30 p.m. (video replay) Aug. 19 – 1:30-3:30 p.m. (video replay)

Registration information for each seminar, course materials, and the rules applicable to judicial candidates may be found at bpc.ohio.gov/judicial-candidates.