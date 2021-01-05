Statement on Surf Contests During COVID-19 Pandemic

Posted on Jan 5, 2021 in News

For Immediate Release: January 5, 2021

HONOLULU—Following many discussions with health and natural resource leaders of the State to find a way forward for future surf contests in Hawaii, we have determined that the State will be suspending surf competitions at this time.

The public health and safety of our communities, contestants, spectators and guests is first and foremost in this decision. Unlike other professional and amateur events held on private property, the enforcement of crowds and large gatherings on public property will be challenging. The Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism consulted with the Department of Health, Department of Land and Natural Resources, Hawaii Emergency Management Agency and the Governor’s office in making this decision.

We respectfully ask for your patience, understanding and cooperation in these very challenging times as we all find the way forward together during this global pandemic.

Media Contact: Charlene Chan Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (808) 824-0134 dbedt.hawaii.gov