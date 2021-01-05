TDEC Seeks Governor's Environmental Stewardship Awards Nominations

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) is inviting Tennesseans to submit nominations for the 2021 Governor’s Environmental Stewardship Awards.

“We want to recognize outstanding examples of environmental responsibility,” Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said. “Tennessee’s natural beauty is part of what makes this state so remarkable, and we want to honor those who are doing important work to protect our resources.”

“Tennesseans show a lot of leadership and innovation in this area,” TDEC Commissioner David Salyers said. “These awards call attention to some of the ways people across our state are going above and beyond the call as advocates for the environment we all love.”

The Governor’s Environmental Stewardship Awards include 10 categories: agriculture and forestry; building green; clean air; energy and renewable resources; environmental education and outreach; materials management; natural resource; water quality; sustainable performance; and lifetime achievement.

Any individual, business, organization, educational institution, or agency is eligible, provided it is in Tennessee and the project was completed during the 2020 calendar year. All nominees must have a minimum of three consecutive years of overall environmental compliance with TDEC. Self-nominations are encouraged.

A panel of judges representing agricultural, conservation, forestry, environmental, and academic professionals will select award recipients. The awards will be based on the level of project or program completion, innovation, and public education. The deadline for nominations is April 1, 2021. Award recipients will be announced in May.

For more information about each category, judging criteria, and nomination forms, visit TDEC’s website at https://www.tn.gov/environment/program-areas/opsp-policy-and-sustainable-practices/governor-s-environmental-stewardship-awards.html.

A list of last year’s winners can be found here.