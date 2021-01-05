Georgia’s Growing Caribbean-American Population Positioned to Define Senate Runoff Elections and the Presidency
Caribbean Community Launches Massive GOTV Campaign to Empower Civic Action in GeorgiaATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With just a few days ahead of Martin Luther King, Jr.’s birthday, Georgia faces a high-stake runoff election that will determine which party controls the Senate and set the agenda for the new administration’s first two years in Washington.
The black vote in Georgia was a major driver behind the Biden-Harris victory marking the first time since a Democratic presidential candidate won the state in nearly three decades. As an emerging battleground state in national elections, Georgia’s changing electoral makeup has been the focus of renewed attention in the 2020 election cycle. This is particularly true now given that the January 5 runoff election for the state’s two U.S. Senate seats could determine which party controls that chamber.
The Caribbean-American’s role in this election cycle is critical, largely due to their immense contribution to the country’s economy and culture, their growing population in key counties such as Cobb, Dekalb, and Gwinnett Counties with the realization that the best way to create progress on the issues they care about, from healthcare access, economic justice to criminal justice reform, is to vote. However, the population is a civically underserved community. Engagement, voter education, and turnout of Caribbean Americans can be extremely low due to the absence of targeting, organizing, and lack of resources for greater mobilization to the polls.
To combat this underrepresentation, a group of mission-critical advocates, political operatives, policy analysts, academics, Obama OFA alumni, and volunteers of Caribbean-American heritage have launched the Vote Caribbean Project – A 2021 Georgia Senate GOTV campaign to empower the people of Georgia to not only vote, but to get involved in the conversation and make their voices heard. With the support of former AG Eric Holder and partnerships with Michelle Obama’s When We All Vote, New Georgia Project and community leaders, the project intends to mobilize across digital, new media, radio, social media, surrogates, and support initiatives such as Ride to the Polls, Voter Protection and organizations doing strategic work in our communities such as the New Georgia Project.
For tens of thousands of Caribbean Americans in Georgia, this would be a major statewide GOTV campaign solely focused on the voting needs of our community. However, as with many other minority communities — the Caribbean-American community faces renewed restrictive voter ID laws, new voters and methods of organizing, a lack of aggregate data, and an absence of any visible civic engagement. The Vote Caribbean team sees this GOTV campaign as a movement-building project towards long term development of the Caribbean-American community.
This campaign is only the beginning of the Caribbean-American community doing its duty and holding America to its promise.
About the Vote Caribbean Project: The “Vote Caribbean Project” — GOTV campaign is a non-partisan, 501(c)(3) non-profit initiative adopted and implemented as a key roadmap and GOTV guiding tool geared towards unprecedented voter registration and turnout of Caribbean Americans for the 2021 Georgia Senate Election.
Naomie Pierre-Louis
Percipi Global | Public Relations
+1 845-694-9676
naomie.pierrelouis@percipiglobal.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
Message from Former Attorney General Eric Holder