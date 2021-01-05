Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 849 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,314 in the last 365 days.

Virtual Public Input Meeting available on January 8, to receive public input on Interstate 94, 7 miles west of ND 49, at the Eagles Nest Interchange

Virtual Public Input Meeting available on January 8, to receive public input on Interstate 94, 7 miles west of ND 49, at the Eagles Nest Interchange

A Virtual Public Input Meeting will be available January 8, 2021 on the NDDOT website at www.dot.nd.gov, click "Public Meetings" under Quick Links. A pre-recorded presentation and other materials will be available on January 8, 2021. This is not a live event.

The purpose of the Virtual Public Input Meeting is to receive public input and comments on proposed roadway improvement project involving Interstate 94, 7 miles west of ND 49, at the Eagles Nest Interchange connection to County Road 139. The project consists of replacement of the eastbound and westbound Interstate 94 bridge structures and realignment of County Road 139 further away from the existing BNSF railroad.

The Virtual Public Input Meeting is being facilitated by the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT).

Written statements or comments about this project must be postmarked or emailed by January 23, 2021 to Jake Wilder, Civil Science, Inc., 235 Sims Street, Dickinson, ND 58601, email: comments@civilscience.com with “Virtual Public Input Meeting” in the subject heading.

For any questions, help submitting comments, or to request hard copy materials please contact Jake Wilder, Civil Science, Inc. 235 Sims Street, Dickinson, ND 58601, email: comments@civilscience.com.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide:

  • an accessible accommodation for people with disabilities,
  • language interpretation for people with limited English proficiency (LEP), and
  • translations of written material necessary to access NDDOT programs and information.

To request accommodations, contact Atiana Beck, Civil Rights Division, NDDOT, at (701) 328-2978 or civilrights@nd.gov.  TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.

You just read:

Virtual Public Input Meeting available on January 8, to receive public input on Interstate 94, 7 miles west of ND 49, at the Eagles Nest Interchange

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.