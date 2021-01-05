Virtual Public Input Meeting available on January 8, to receive public input on Interstate 94, 7 miles west of ND 49, at the Eagles Nest Interchange

A Virtual Public Input Meeting will be available January 8, 2021 on the NDDOT website at www.dot.nd.gov, click "Public Meetings" under Quick Links. A pre-recorded presentation and other materials will be available on January 8, 2021. This is not a live event.

The purpose of the Virtual Public Input Meeting is to receive public input and comments on proposed roadway improvement project involving Interstate 94, 7 miles west of ND 49, at the Eagles Nest Interchange connection to County Road 139. The project consists of replacement of the eastbound and westbound Interstate 94 bridge structures and realignment of County Road 139 further away from the existing BNSF railroad.

The Virtual Public Input Meeting is being facilitated by the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT).

Written statements or comments about this project must be postmarked or emailed by January 23, 2021 to Jake Wilder, Civil Science, Inc., 235 Sims Street, Dickinson, ND 58601, email: comments@civilscience.com with “Virtual Public Input Meeting” in the subject heading.

For any questions, help submitting comments, or to request hard copy materials please contact Jake Wilder, Civil Science, Inc. 235 Sims Street, Dickinson, ND 58601, email: comments@civilscience.com.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide:

an accessible accommodation for people with disabilities,

language interpretation for people with limited English proficiency (LEP), and

translations of written material necessary to access NDDOT programs and information.

To request accommodations, contact Atiana Beck, Civil Rights Division, NDDOT, at (701) 328-2978 or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.