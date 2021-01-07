DriveItAway Supports Drive For Freedom Fundation to Eliminate the “Poverty of the Carless”

DriveItAway Pledges to Support Drive For Freedom Foundation in its Goal to End the Cycle of Poverty from No Vehicle Access in Households in the United States

New technologies can and should be made available from all sectors to mission driven nonprofits like Drive For Freedom, to help scale a program that can do the most good for the most people...” — John F. Possumato, CEO DriveItAway

HADDONFIELD, NEW JERSEY, U.S., January 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DriveItAway, the industry leader in automotive retailer mobility platforms, with the only rent-to-own car dealer sales technology package, has pledged support with its people and program to the newly created nonprofit Drive For Freedom Foundation, Inc, whose mission is to end the cycle of poverty and dependence no car access creates in many areas of the United States – to eliminate the “Poverty of the Carless.”

“While the highly educated and economic advantaged have advocated for a car ownership free future in many cities, various independent studies have all shown that, in the here and now, for low-income families, the single biggest ‘driver’ of economic opportunity and growth is access to private transportation,” says, John Possumato, CEO of DriveItAway.

“The Drive For Freedom Foundation intends to take a rapid and scaled approach to eliminate the “Poverty of the Carless” and enable significant and meaningful change for the many impacted by this issue. We look forward to working with DriveItAway, and many other mission driven automotive industry players as we all work to get people out of poverty, with access to cars, jobs, and a better quality of life,” says Allen Bryant, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Drive For Freedom Foundation.

A study in 2019, published in the Journal of Planning Education and Research, examined how car ownership and income are directly related to poverty, coining the term, the “Poverty of the Carless.” Over the last sixty years, all advances in society in the US have been made on the premise of universal private vehicle access, leaving those households without access in poverty, with dependence, unemployment, and food deserts, in many areas, symptoms of this problem.

A 2014, the Urban Institute published a study, “Driving Opportunity,” confirming the same conclusion, that low-income residents in high-poverty neighborhoods who owned their own cars were twice as likely to find a job and four times as likely to remain employed, and, ultimately, much more likely to seek out and move to better neighborhoods, out of poverty – finding car access “indispensable for families seeking safety and economic security.”

“We have seen, firsthand, that the recent explosion of the demand for “gig” drivers, that has made vehicle ownership an even more immediate benefit, making any vehicle, for the first time, an ‘income producing asset’,” says Possumato, “it is ironic that we have found that in other countries, automotive industry participants have recognized this, and created nonprofit institutions to get vehicles into the hands of those who need them most to take advantage of this opportunity, but not in the U.S., until Drive For Freedom was created, so we immediately jumped on board to support the initiative, as we are sure many more in our business will as well.”

Possumato adds, “As a technology company, we are proud to be able to support and help Drive For Freedom any way we can, new technologies can and should be made available from all sectors to mission driven nonprofits like Drive For Freedom, to help scale a program that can do the most good for the most people. But technology is only one small piece for positive change here, it is my sincerest wish that all automotive sectors, OEMs (ICE & EV), vendors, auctions and dealers, enter into this effort to put a huge “dent” in the “Poverty of the Carless” – after all, cars are our business and helping people with them is our focus.”



About DriveItAway

DriveItAway is the first national dealer focused mobility platform that enables car dealers to sell more vehicles in a seamless way through eCommerce, with its exclusive Rent To Buy App based program. DriveItAway provides a comprehensive turn-key, solutions driven program with proprietary mobile technology and driver app, insurance coverages and training to get dealerships up and running quickly and profitably in emerging online sales opportunities, including Rent To Buy, the only way an in-app used car sale can be performed completely remote in all 50 states risk free, by starting as a rental. Many times, this is the only way a sale can happen for a credit or down payment challenged customer, who for the first time can now raise down payment and credit score through rental payments in a convenient consumer friendly app. For information, please visit email info@driveitaway.com, or visit www.driveitaway.com.

About the Drive For Freedom Foundation

Drive For Freedom Foundation, Inc is a nonprofit organization working to eliminate the “Poverty of the Carless.” Headquartered in New Jersey, Drive For Freedom looks to partner with entry level employers, job training organizations and the needs of the new “gig” economy providers for drivers with vehicles, to end the cycle of poverty by providing vehicle access and ownership for carless households in underserved communities in the United States.

