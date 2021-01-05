Study Demonstrates Utility of Entegrion VCM System for Anticoagulation Monitoring of COVID-19 Patients

VCM Analyzer

Novel VCM showed correlation between clotting time and unfractionated heparin (UFH) superior to “gold standard” aPTT method in single-center study

DURHAM, NC, U.S., January 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Entegrion, Inc., a leading developer of innovative solutions for clinical diagnosis and management of hemostasis, highlighted a newly released publication of a single-center study demonstrating the clinical value of its portable Viscoelastic Coagulation Monitor (VCM) as a novel device to assess coagulation at the bedside. In the study, published in the Online First section of the ASAIO Journal, UFH dose was better correlated with the VCM than with Activated Partial Thromboplastin Time (aPTT), considered the “gold standard” for UFH monitoring. The VCM bears the CE mark for use in Europe, and is available for research use only in the U.S.

In the study, conducted under the direction of Principal Investigator Mauro Panigada at Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Policlinico (Milan, Italy) from March 25 to June 8, 2020, the VCM test result was used as a daily assessment of the effect of heparin on the viscoelastic properties of 36 critically ill COVID-19 patients. The VCM results were retrospectively compared with laboratory parameters. Anticoagulation was provided with either UFH (52 samples) or with LMWH (low molecular weight heparin) (86 samples). UFH influenced all VCM parameters toward hypocoagulability; LMWH did not. The effect of UFH was better correlated with VCM clotting time (CT) than with aPTT.

“Providing clinicians with diagnostic tools that simplify the monitoring of critically ill patients is crucial to improving outcomes during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Jack Mowell, Executive Chairman for Entegrion. “The recent study in Milan showed how the Entegrion VCM can play an important role in helping support clinical decision-making during the COVID-19 pandemic by providing a quick and accurate, easy-to-use device for monitoring anticoagulation therapy at the patient’s bedside.”

About the Viscoelastic Coagulation Monitor (VCM)

The Entegrion VCM is a compact, portable device that performs a viscoelastic analysis of the coagulation-fibrinolysis process utilizing glass surface activation of untreated whole blood. The wide surface area of contact between the blood and the glass inside the cartridge accounts for the rapid initiation of clotting, eliminating the need for activating factors. VCM has been compared to ROTEM® NATEM (non-activated method), showing good-to-moderate agreement in test results between the two systems in a cohort of patients undergoing major surgery.1 By making viscoelastic measurements of the hemostasis of blood samples rapidly and accurately, the VCM system addresses the accessibility, robustness and training issues associated with large, complex, traditional systems.

About Entegrion

Entegrion is a life sciences company providing innovative solutions for clinical diagnosis and management of hemostasis. Our products bring about major changes to the critical pathways in the diagnosis and treatment of patient coagulopathies, enabling clinicians to rapidly and effectively advance care in both the hospital and field environments.

1. Brearton C, Rushton A, Parker J, Martin H, Hodgson J. Performance Evaluation o a New Point of Care Viscoelastic Coagulation Monitoring System in Major Abdominal, Orthopaedic and Vascular Surgery. Platelets. 2020;1–8.