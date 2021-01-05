BitMinutes Makes It Easy for Nigerians to Buy Bitcoin
Leveraging its patent-pending Atomic Swap blockchain technology, BitMinutes makes it easier for Nigerians to purchase Bitcoin through its Trusted Agent Network.
Adding this feature will further solidify our foothold in Nigeria, and further position our Trusted Agent Network to expand our existing operations into other countries on the continent.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, US, January 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atlanta-based BitMinutes Inc. (BitMinutes), a financial services technology company leveraging blockchain and pre-paid minutes tokenization to provide financial inclusion to the global consumer, announced today that it has made it easier than ever for Nigerians to purchase Bitcoin (BTC) through its Trusted Agent Network.
— Tom Meredith, the CEO and Founder of BitMinutes
BitMinutes is leveraging its new patent-pending Atomic Swap blockchain technology to give its Trusted Agent Network account holders the ability to swap currencies like BTC and U.S. dollars right inside their mobile wallet. This eliminates the expense of paying an exchange to carry out these transactions.
For now, this functionality is available only in Nigeria. Accounts are set up and accessed at the following link.
This is the next step in expanding the portfolio of services that our Trusted Agent Network can offer our agents and customers through our mobile apps. In a little over two years in Nigeria, BitMinutes has created a Nigerian Trusted Agent Network (TAN) of merchants that accept the Nigerian BitMinutes, or Trusted Naira, for goods and services. That network spans more than 1300 TAN agents, serving more than 7,000 citizens.
The latest feature will allow account holders to easily purchase BTC or US Dollars, using the Trusted Naira stablecoin (tNGN), from their phone or computer.
“The Trusted Naira is a stable coin that can be used as a currency in Nigeria,” said Tom Meredith, the CEO and Founder of BitMinutes. “We believe adding this feature will further solidify our foothold in Nigeria, and further position our Trusted Agent Network to expand our existing operations into other countries on the continent, such as Kenya and Sierra Leone.”
About BitMinutes Inc., the Company
BitMinutes Inc. is a startup fintech company, founded in the U.S. BitMinutes tokens (BMTs) are exchangeable into universal prepaid airtime minutes. Prepaid minutes are already traded informally as currency within country mobile networks, available to billions of mobile phone owners.
BitMinutes’ tokens also allow peer-to-peer value transfer to millions of bank and mobile accounts across 70 contracted countries and prepaid airtime top-ups to over 4 billion mobile accounts in over 120 countries. More importantly, BitMinutes plans to facilitate the expansion of micro-credit lending in communities where lending is rare and too expensive for most individual borrowers. BitMinutes’ ownership and transactional records will establish a new type of consumer credit score for emerging market consumers who currently struggle with limited access to capital and a lack of traditional banking services. In addition, BitMinutes will create payments platforms in countries where it launches to facilitate mobile payments similar to the M-Pesa platform which has achieved success in Kenya, but which has not yet been widely adopted in other countries.
