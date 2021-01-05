Attorney General Josh Stein Announces Reuben Young as Civil Bureau Chief

For Immediate Release: Tuesday, January 5, 2020

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today announced that he has named Reuben Young as the North Carolina Department of Justice’s Civil Bureau Chief. In this role, Young will oversee DOJ’s civil, environmental, health and human services, litigation, and transportation divisions. In addition to overseeing the civil bureau, Young also will provide oversight and strategic counsel on DOJ’s complex cases.

“I am thrilled that Reuben Young will bring his decades of experience to the Department of Justice,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “Judge Young knows the North Carolina legal system inside and out – and from all directions – and he will bring valuable leadership to our civil division.”

Reuben Young served as a judge on the North Carolina Court of Appeals from 2019 to 2020. Prior to that, he was Chief Deputy Secretary for Adult Corrections and Juvenile Justice at the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, Special Superior Court Judge, Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Public Safety and the North Carolina Department of Crime Control and Public Safety, chief legal counsel in the Office of the Governor, and assistant attorney general in the Texas Attorney General’s Office. He also previously worked at the North Carolina Department of Justice as an assistant attorney general. Young has been appointed to serve as homeland security advisor for North Carolina, a member of the Governor’s Crime Commission, a member of the Board of Directors of the Criminal Justice Information Network, and chair of the State Emergency Response Commission.

Judge Young replaces Shannon Cassell in this role. Shannon joined the Department in March of 2018 as Special Counsel to be a strategic advisor on litigation and operational matters, and was the first person to serve in the newly created role of Civil Bureau Chief. She has recently decided to leave DOJ.

“Shannon has been a tremendous asset to the Department of Justice over the last several years,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “I appreciate all her hard work and dedication to serving on behalf of the people of North Carolina.”

