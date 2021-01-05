8 things you definitely want to know about Florida’s wildlife management system

If you have hunted a wildlife management area or are planning to, the following information can help you make the most of Florida’s public hunting areas, understand how these hunting opportunities are managed and contribute to the process for developing hunting-related rules for WMAs.

Most WMAs are owned or managed by entities other than the FWC The majority of Florida’s 6-million-acre WMA system is managed or owned by government agencies or private landowners the FWC has partnered with. The FWC is the lead manager or landowner for 1.46 million acres and works with cooperators to allow hunting and other outdoor recreation on another 4.54 million acres. WMAs are managed for conservation and recreation and provide a diversity of habitats managed for wildlife.

WMAs are for everyone There are over 184 areas across the state in the WMA system, from Perdido River WMA in northwest Florida to Southern Glades WEA in the south region and all points in between. These areas are managed to conserve a variety of wildlife species and provide outdoor recreation opportunities. Certainly, hunting is a mainstay on Florida’s WMA system and offered at the vast majority of areas. These public areas also provide opportunities for fishing, wildlife viewing, paddling, hiking, horseback riding and bicycling. Some areas even offer shooting range facilities and camping.

A variety of hunting opportunities are offered at WMAs Hunters can choose from quota hunts, special-opportunity hunts and public hunting areas where a quota permit is not required to hunt. Depending on the WMA and time of year, hunters can pursue deer, turkey, waterfowl, wild hogs, dove, quail, gray squirrels and more. The FWC also issues permits for hunting on several U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service national wildlife refuges in Florida (but does not manage those hunts).

Florida’s Quota Hunt Program serves multiple purposes Quotas, which are the maximum number of hunters permitted to hunt on a WMA during a given period of time, provide hunters with quality hunting experiences. In addition to managing game populations, quotas are used to prevent overcrowding on WMAs that are smaller or in high demand. The number of quota permits available for each area is based on an area's size, habitat, game populations and hunter preference, and are issued through random draw lotteries throughout the seasons. Quota permits also allow the FWC to offer hunts to a broad range of users. People can apply for youth, family and mobility-impaired quota hunts as well as archery, muzzleloading gun and general gun quota permits. Quota hunts are also offered for deer, wild turkey, wild hog, quail, dove and waterfowl. Quota permits are issued at no cost to hunters; however, unless exempt from license requirements, applicants must have a valid Florida management area permit (or license that includes a management area permit) to apply.

Special-opportunity hunts are… special! These hunts are designed to provide high quality public hunting experiences through large tracts of land, low hunter quotas and abundant populations of deer, wild turkeys and wild hogs. Hunters can submit as many applications for special-opportunity hunts as they want. In fact, many hunters submit several applications to increase their chances of being awarded a permit via random draw. There is a $5 non-refundable application fee that must be submitted with each individual application. Permit fees range from $50 to $175 for those awarded a permit through the random drawing.

Stakeholders are an important part of the rulemaking process for WMAs The public has many opportunities to provide input during the rulemaking process for WMAs, beginning with submitting their ideas for rule changes to the FWC. After proposals go through an extensive review process, stakeholders have several chances to provide input on recommended rule changes. The FWC reaches out to hundreds of thousands of stakeholders to make them aware of opportunities to review and comment on rule change proposals through email blasts, the HuntFlorida Facebook page, Twitter, the Hunting Hot Sheet and MyFWC.com. In addition, public testimony opportunities are provided at each Commission meeting after draft rule changes are presented. If the Commission approves the proposed rule amendments for advertising in the Florida Administrative Register, the FWC continues to seek feedback from stakeholders until rule changes are presented for final adoption at a future Commission meeting. To learn more, visit MyFWC.com and click on “About Us” and then “Rules and Regulations.”

Improvements to the WMA search tool were made based on stakeholder feedback The FWC’s new WMA search tool, WMA Finder, was developed to help users find public hunting opportunities based on location, season, species and type of hunt. WMA Finder also helps users search for fishing, camping, horseback riding and shooting range opportunities on our WMA system. Early users of this tool were vital to the software testing process, and their input prompted the FWC to make improvements to WMA Finder. In addition to enhancing the search tool, the FWC offers a video about Avenza Maps, a free mobile app that lets you track your location in real time on FWC’s WMA maps. Find the video and more at MyFWC.com/WMABrochures.