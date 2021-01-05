In Her Own Words
Stories about the arduous journey of ending slaveryCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, January 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What is it like to live in a world dominated by values that are incompatible with yours? In The Secret Diary of Mrs. John Quincy Adams, the author explores the central experiences that shaped the protagonist’s passion for justice and ending slavery.
The book tells the story of Beatrice Cayzer, daughter of the United States ambassador to Ethiopia, who has always been deeply troubled by the existence of slavery. Her roots to the Adams-Fairbanks family sparked her interest when she learned that both Louisa and John Quincy Adams had significant roles in ending slavery in the United States. As president, John Quincy Adams and Louisa were deeply disturbed by the horrors of slavery. Together, they were able to accomplish the commencement of slavery. Their extraordinary story unfolds through Louisa's own voice from the pages of her secret diary, where she spared no details about the hardships she endured and all the hard work it took to put into action their unwavering passion for building a better society for everyone.
The award-winning author Beatrice Cayzer comes from an illustrious family and founded the Cayzer Museum for Children in England. In Oxfordshire, she wrote The Princes and the Princesses of Wales. In Guernsey, she wrote The Royal World of Animals. Returning to the USA, she wrote nine Rick Harrow novels, winning the Book of the Year Award from the Horseracing Writers’ Association.
There is life in each word; beginning from the first page that makes readers forget this book is a historical fiction, not an entirely true-life story. The Secret Diary of Mrs. John Quincy Adams was a 2016 Finalist of Chanticleer Book Awards for Historical Fiction. Combining moving prose and intriguing truths, the author succeeded in keeping the readers thrilled to read every page through Louise’s voice in a compelling way.
