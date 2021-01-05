Into the Depths of Love and Politics—Two Dangerous Games
A story about the history of slavery, politics, and love despite thoseCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, January 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The world has been under the leadership of countless politicians who have proclaimed themselves to be leaders, flaunting their track records, political views, and solutions to political and social issues. But despite all their fancy promises, still, many people have shied away from politics, even seeing it through negative lenses, mainly because it has become a field where players come to play to gain than to serve. However, in the book The Secret Diary of Mrs. John Quincy Adams, award-winning author Beatrice Cayzer brings to light stories that have created a safe home for everyone regardless of religion, race, and color.
As a daughter of a United States Ambassador to Ethiopia, Beatrice Cayzer has always been deeply troubled by slavery existing anywhere. Her connection to the Adams-Fairbanks lineage and learning that both Louisa and John Quincy Adams played a significant role in ending slavery in the United States strengthened her sense of mission of continuing the battle for equal rights.
To complete the story of The Secret Diary of Mrs. John Quincy Adams, Beatrice relied on her experience living with Dona Elena de Arroyo del Rio, the First Lady of Ecuador. At the time, she saw how the former President Carlos Arroyo del Rio lived his remaining years out of office. In this book, readers will get to navigate the countries where John Quincy Adams served as Ambassador, his negotiating treaties, and entrance to the political life, which lead to his involvement in the turmoil of Washington politics.
American history enthusiasts and knowledge-thirsty readers will surely delight in this one. Grab your copy now!
