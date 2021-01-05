There Will Be Blood
Catching a serial killerCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, January 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There is something satisfying about good murder mystery books. Reading about murder is inherently terrifying you can feel its danger looming in the background while simultaneously having the satisfaction of trying to solve the crime before the book ends.
In the book Murder for Beauty, the author takes us to a fascinating journey through minds and lives of madness. The book narrates the story of the horrifying murders by a serial killer who plans to take over the cosmetics and perfume industry by killing off top executives of rival companies. Sleuth Happy Harrow, a Kentucky-born woman jockey married to a British racehorse trainer based in Epsom, has a supernatural ability to find killers. Happy is drawn into these serial killings by a neighbor who is a Queen in the cosmetics and perfume business heading the W.O.W.! Me Empire. In the book, Happy takes the case to save the Queens who are under the threat of being killed and travels to Italy, Monaco, and Turkey to find the notorious killer.
The award-winning author, Beatrice Cayzer, has written nine books. Among her books are The Happy Harrow Murder Trilogy, which spent forty-six weeks on the Best Sellers list and New Tales of Palm Beach. She has also contributed to Town & Country, House & Garden, Good Housekeeping, ESQUIRE, New York Herald Tribune, and the Journal of Commerce, among other publications. Beatrice comes from an illustrious family and has three daughters, Mary, Jeannie, and Claudia.
The author did a great job in setting the mood and hooking the readers through her detailed and enthralling writing, bringing life to the story and making readers feel as immersed and invested as a first-hand eye-witness to a crime. An intriguing and utterly dangerous read, Murder for Beauty brings forth everyone’s inner desire for mystery and adventure.
