North Carolina’s November County and Area Employment Figures Released

Unemployment rates (not seasonally adjusted) increased in 76 of North Carolina’s counties in November, decreased in six, and remained unchanged in 18. Scotland County had the highest unemployment rate at 10.5 percent while Watauga County had the lowest at 4.2 percent. Ten of the state’s metro areas experienced rate increases, one decreased, and four remained unchanged. Among the metro areas, Fayetteville had the highest rate at 8.4 percent while Durham-Chapel Hill had the lowest at 5.2 percent. The November not seasonally adjusted statewide rate was 6.1 percent.

Counties with Rates 5% or Below Counties with Rates Between 5% and 10% Counties with Rates Above 10% November 13 86 1 October (revised) 20 79 1

When compared to the same month last year, not seasonally adjusted unemployment rates increased in 99 counties and decreased in one. All 15 of the state’s metro areas experienced rate increases over the year.

The number of workers employed statewide (not seasonally adjusted) increased in November by 8,578 to 4,665,264, while those unemployed increased by 4,704 to 301,765. Since November 2019, the number of workers employed statewide decreased 257,673, while those unemployed increased 123,934.

It is important to note that employment estimates are subject to large seasonal patterns; therefore, it is advisable to focus on over-the-year changes in the not seasonally adjusted estimates.

The next unemployment update is scheduled for Tuesday, January 26, 2021 when the state unemployment rate for December 2020 will be released.