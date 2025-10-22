Governor Stein Announces $860 Million Investment in Burlington as Grocery Leader Ahold Delhaize USA Expands

Raleigh, N.C.

Governor Josh Stein announced today that Ahold Delhaize USA, the leading grocery retail group known for brands such as Food Lion, will invest $860 million in the city of Burlington to establish a modern distribution center to serve its grocery brands along the East Coast. The project will initially create 120 jobs in Guilford County and eventually is expected to support more than 500 jobs at the facility in Burlington.

“Food Lion has years of experience feeding North Carolina,” said Governor Stein. “We are excited that Ahold Delhaize USA has chosen to double down on its investment in the state and establish this important new facility in Burlington.”

Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of global food retailer Ahold Delhaize, operates five leading omnichannel grocery brands: Food Lion, The GIANT Company, Giant Food, Hannaford, and Stop & Shop. When considered together, the companies of Ahold Delhaize USA form the largest grocery retail group on the East Coast and the fourth largest in the nation, serving 26 million customers each week. The company’s new project in Burlington will establish a state-of-the-art distribution center. Construction on the new facility is expected to begin in 2026, with an anticipated start of operations in 2029. Over time, the company reports the site will employ more than 500 associates.

“The investment into this facility is an investment into the customers that trust our brands to nourish their families,” said JJ Fleeman, Chief Executive Officer for Ahold Delhaize USA. “Through the new distribution center, ADUSA Distribution and ADUSA Transportation will expand their capacity to support Food Lion’s growth in the state, along with bringing new jobs. We’re excited to locate this facility in North Carolina and continue to grow our presence in a state where our companies have done business for more than 65 years.”

“It’s a notable vote of confidence when a company that knows us well and, after surveying other alternatives, decides to expand their operations in our state,” said Commerce Secretary Lee Lilley. “Ahold Delhaize USA is part of a global company with many options, so I’m very pleased this major distribution hub will be located in Burlington.”

The initial positions will bring an annual payroll impact to the community of more than $10.7 million per year.

A performance-based grant of $250,000 from the One North Carolina Fund, officially awarded to ADUSA Distribution, LLC, will help facilitate the company’s project in Burlington, based on a company investment of $860 million and the initial creation of 120 jobs. The OneNC Fund provides financial assistance to local governments to help attract economic investment and to create jobs. Companies receive no money upfront and must meet job creation and capital investment targets to qualify for payment. All OneNC grants require a matching grant from local governments, and any award is contingent upon that condition being met.

“This is the largest capital investment in the Burlington area in anyone’s memory, and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome these new jobs to the region,” said N.C. Representative Alan Branson. “Ahold Delhaize USA and their ADUSA Distribution unit will find a strong network of partners standing ready to help them succeed in our community.”

“This announcement comes at an exciting time for North Carolina. Partnerships and collaboration among local, regional, and state entities are helping catapult our state’s economic success,” said North Carolina Senator Phil Berger. “The addition of this Ahold Delhaize USA fulfillment center will bring hundreds of jobs and millions of dollars in revenue to North Carolina, and I could not be more excited for our community and our state.”

Partnering with the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina on this project were the North Carolina General Assembly, the North Carolina Community College System, the North Carolina Departments of Revenue and Transportation, the Commerce Department’s Division of Workforce Solutions, Duke Energy, Guilford Technical Community College, Elon University, Guilford Works, the Piedmont Triad Regional Council, Guilford County, the City of Burlington, the High Point Economic Development Corporation, the Alamance Chamber of Commerce, the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce, and the Carolina Core.