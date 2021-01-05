A Beauty that Kills
How far will you go for power?COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, January 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A business venture is not a walk in the park, much more when numerous companies compete to get on top of the pyramid. Innovative ideas and concepts, strategic planning, effective marketing, and a great leader might give a company the upper hand. But how about a serial killer on the loose? That is what Murder for Beauty by Beatrice Cayzer is all about.
Beatrice Fairbanks Cayzer comes from an illustrious family. Her two ancestors who came to Upper Virginia on the Mayflower in 1620 helped found their community. She is an avid writer, and most of her novels were inspired because of her travels. In Oxfordshire, she wrote The Princes and the Princesses of Wales, and in Guernsey, she wrote The Royal World of Animals. Returning to the USA, she wrote nine Rick Harrow novels. In 2016, she had a sell-out with The Secret Diary of Mrs. John Quincy Adams and in 2018 had another sell-out with New Tales of Palm Beach. To learn more, visit her website: www.beatricecayzer.com.
In Murder for Beauty, the protagonist, Sleuth Happy Arrow's life is turned upside down as her life gets entangled with a serial killer who plans to take over the cosmetics and perfume industry by killing off top executives of rival companies. Happy might seem like an ordinary woman married to a British racehorse trainer, but Happy has a supernatural clairvoyant talent to find killers. She then gets drawn into these serial killings by a neighbor who is a Queen in the cosmetics and perfume business heading the W.O.W.! Me Empire.
Will Happy manage to stop the killer and its horrible murder spree? Get yourself a copy and discover what happens.
About Writers’ Branding
Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.
Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.
Writers' Branding
Writers' Branding
+1 800-608-6550
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter