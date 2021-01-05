New Businesses Keep on Breaking Records

COLUMBUS – In November, 12,181 new business filings were submitted to the Ohio Secretary of State Business Services Division. Ohioans have submitted a total of 157,338 new business filings this year versus last year’s record of 130,621 total new filings.

“We all have heard ‘when one door closes, another one opens’ -- and with so many businesses suffering right now, we have seen Ohioans embrace new opportunities in record numbers to serve their communities,” said Secretary of State Frank LaRose. “In these final days of the holiday season, search out local businesses in your community so you can help your neighbors grow their version of the American dream.”

Last month’s new filings are a 47% increase from November 2019.

Those looking to start a new business should take advantage of quick-and-easy online filing through Ohio Business Central by visiting OhioBusinessCentral.gov.

NOTE: New business filings are classified as forms filed with the Ohio Secretary of State that declare the formation of a business entity, including for-profit, non-profit and professional corporations, limited liability companies, partnerships, limited partnerships and limited liability partnerships. Filing as a business in Ohio does not guarantee the company will begin operations, be profitable or create jobs.

EDITOR'S QUICK FACTS: