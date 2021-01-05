24/7 AC Repair Garland is the Only Company Texas Homeowners Depend on for Emergency HVAC Services
Our HVAC repair professionals are ready for any job. We're staying up to date with all COVID-19 precautions recommended by the CDC and Dallas CountyGARLAND, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the unprecedented times we're living in due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the reliable professionals from 24/7 AC Repair Garland want their valued clients to know they are here for them. The team continues to operate under their regular business hours, including 24/7 availability for HVAC emergencies. They still offer the highest-quality and most reasonably priced emergency HVAC services in Garland, TX, and the surrounding Texas regions.
The licensed and certified HVAC contractor in Garland that is dispatched to your home or business has been fully trained and educated in providing traditional and dependable top-notch heating and cooling services. Furthermore, they are now also implementing the recommended safeguards to help slow the spread of the coronavirus as outlined by the Centers for Disease Control.
"Just because there is a virus spreading rapidly throughout the country, the heating and cooling equipment in residential and commercial buildings doesn't stop working. That means, eventually, it will require the same repairs and other unavoidable services. We want those that are most vulnerable to the extreme weather conditions in Texas to have peace of mind that our emergency HVAC services in Garland aren't going away," the owner and operator of 24/7 AC Repair Garland stated recently.
The HVAC company in Garland not only schedules services for AC repair and furnace installations, but they also continue to provide 24-hour emergency HVAC services in Garland and the communities of Rowlett, Sachse, Murphy, Richardson, and Sunnyvale. Commercial services are offered for hard-working and at-risk retail, food service, and healthcare companies that have remained open during these unforeseen and unexpected times.
One of the licensed HVAC contractors in Garland from 24/7 AC Repair Garland said, "It feels as though the world is at a standstill right now, but you can't tell your air conditioner, furnace, or air filtration system that. Your equipment is still being used and wearing out at normal or even faster rates. Now more than ever, we are staying home and indoors, so it's crucial to have the most energy-efficient and adequately working heating and cooling features."
The team has thoroughly reviewed all the suggested home contractors' guidelines to provide furnace repair in Garland or other HVAC services with safety in mind. They recommend that you call to see if someone is available for a video conference to begin your contactless emergency HVAC services. The more that they can learn visually by watching you point to the problem on a virtual screen, the further prepared they will be when they arrive. The HVAC company has a reputation for showing up fast with fully-stocked HVAC equipment trucks, but this additional step allows them to save time and reduce the amount of contact they have with you, your family, and your pets.
Before the HVAC contractor comes, 24/7 AC Repair Garland asks that you do your part to clean and sanitize the area where they will be working. It's just an extra measure that can help decrease the potential spread of the coronavirus. Even if you or your family hasn't been in connection or tested positive, it's something everyone can quickly do for that added layer of protection.
When your HVAC contractor arrives at your home or commercial location, he or she will call inside to inform you, and they ask that you put on the proper face covering for safety. They will also be wearing all the required personal protection equipment. Don't shake hands with your HVAC contractor in Garland, and expect him or her to stay at least six feet away from you. It's not because they don't want to be friendly and personable, because that's what this company is undoubtedly known for. Eventually, they hope to return to their family-oriented way of operations, but for now, this is the ideal way for them to carry out their functions.
After your emergency HVAC service in Garland has been completed, whether it's a furnace repair, air conditioning replacement, or air filtration installation, you will be given the opportunity to step in and approve of the work. Customer satisfaction is still number one, and this HVAC company doesn't require payment until you're happy with what they've accomplished.
Finally, customers are encouraged to pay for their HVAC service through their no-contact methods by phone or online. A customer representative can help and explain this further when appointments are scheduled. It's also advised that you re-wash and decontaminate the area where your local HVAC contractor in Garland was working. All employees are forbidden to show up to work with a positive COVID-19 test or symptoms of the disease, but it's another defense for you and your family.
24/7 AC Repair Garland is a locally owned and operated HVAC company with its central facility in Garand, TX. They have a reputation for finding budget-friendly solutions that are energy-efficient for homeowners and those looking for commercial HVAC repairs, installations, replacements, and maintenance. The crew of HVAC contractors that work for the business is appropriately licensed in the state of Texas, so customers can rest assured that all of their repairs and installations are covered by the manufacturer's warranty. As an insured company, there are no risks. Going beyond what other HVAC companies provide, this is one of the only HVAC businesses in the region with a contractor standing by 24 hours a day, seven days a week, for emergency heating and cooling repairs. The prices are fair, the response time is fast, and there are financing options available.
