Black Superheroes Converge Ahead of Black History Month
BLACK SUPERHEROES CONVERGE AHEAD OF BLACK HISTORY MONTHNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blackcomicbooks.com, a New York based online bookstore, is promoting an array of mainstream Black superheroes and the book titles that they headline. Featured characters are from the likes of Marvel and DC comics. Blackcomicbooks.com aims to acquaint those that are unfamiliar with comic book lore, with the Black superheroes that populate such stories, as well as meet the interests of many that are well versed.
Blackcomicbooks.com was formed to fill a void in the representation of Black superheroes. “I wanted to showcase characters that reflected us in our experience and our appearance”, says owner George Roper, “It is important to see figures that you can identify with. Knowing that these characters exist is meaningful.”
Although minority characters and those of the African diaspora are receiving more recognition than ever before, there remains a dearth of characters headlining their own forums. Blackcomicbooks.com seeks to streamline the accessibility of the medium of these Black heroes into one arena, while highlighting their contribution to the superhero genre.
Blackcomicbooks.com was formed in 2017 and has sought to bolster the awareness of superheroes of color through the promotion of children’s books, young adult prose novels and graphic novels, with black superheroes as the protagonist. The startup has participated in many annual community exhibits, including The Brooklyn Academy of Music-BAM Dance Africa Festival, Harlem Week and Afro-Punk Music Festival. For more information visit blackcomicbooks.com.
George Roper, Owner
8625 Van Wyck Expressway, 418
Jamaica, N.Y. 11435
(917)618-5793
groper@compositefusion.com
###
George Roper
Composite Fusion
+1 9176185793
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter