Luxiny Launches Its New Glycolic Acid Face Cream

An industry leader in luxurious and naturally derived skincare products has unveiled a new product.

KIMBALL, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Luxiny today announced the official launch of its new glycolic acid face cream.

"It's a highly effective exfoliating cream that will help reduce wrinkles, treat sun-damaged skin, lessen dark spots, and deter acne on your face and body while delivering deep moisturizing hydration younger-looking, healthy skin needs," Luxiny Founder and CEO Kelly Zinzo said.

Luxiny, which is Leaping Bunny certified, the corporate standard of compassion for animals, provides luxurious skincare products that do not contain any GMOs, are sulfate-free, cruelty-free, paraben-free, fragrance-free, 100 percent vegan, made in the USA, and are never tested on animals.

"With 10 percent glycolic acid, the active ingredient in our facial cream works hard to loosen and remove dead skin cells to rejuvenate dull-looking skin, achieve brighter skin, and help correct uneven skin tone," Zinzo stressed, before adding, "While the calming properties of Aloe and Green Tea improve the texture and overall appearance of your skin."

Zinzo went on to point out that its newly-launched Glycolic Acid Face Cream is an exceptionally thick and creamy face lotion with added organic aloe, sunflower seed oil, and green tea leaf extracts that penetrate deep into the skin's surface to provide the essential moisture needed to keep skin healthy.

"Whether you use Luxiny facial cream as a day cream or a night cream, you will love how well it helps plump skin to smooth out your fine lines and wrinkles," Zinzo said.

For more information, please visit https://luxiny.com/pages/about-us.

About Luxiny

Luxiny Skincare Products carries luxurious natural and naturally derived products that treat your skin using only the highest quality ingredients. The Luxiny team takes pride in providing amazing products and delivering excellent Customer Service for their customers.

Contact Details:

Kelly Zinzo

Founder and CEO

48 Airport Drive

Kimball, MI 48074

United States

Phone: (810) 479-9247

Source: Luxiny