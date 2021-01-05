SBA Feasibility Study Provider - Wert-Berater, LLC
Small Business Administration Code of Federal Regulations-CFR-2011-Title 13§120.160 may require a Feasibility Study for loan underwriting.
The Best In Class Feasibility Studies Available! Don't waste your time with "Cheap and Fast" second rate providers.”FORT LAUDERDALE , FLORIDA, USA, January 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Small Business Administration Code of Federal Regulations-CFR-2011-Title 13§120.160 may require a Feasibility Study for loan underwriting. This is a critical document which indicated market trends, unmet demand, competitive analysis and if your new enterprise can be absorbed into the market.
— Donald Safranek
Wert-Berater, LLC is the leading provider for Feasibility Studies used by SBA loan underwriters because we are the most experienced and only national firm in the United States with 29 offices from Fort Lauderdale to Boston, to San Diego and Seattle.
The Feasibility Study is either ordered by your lender, whereby you can share our contact details or by you, the borrow. Depends on the lender what their policy is.
The time of completion is about 2 to 4 weeks depending on the project type and location.
The cost of the Feasibility Study also varies depending on the project type and location. Please contact us at: https://www.wert-berater.com/contact.html
What is a Feasibility Study?
It is a report that verifies on an independent third party basis if the enterprise will be able to repay the loan, how it fits into the market, and if the business plan is sound.
How Do I Order a Feasibility Study?
Contact us by phoning 1.888.661.4449. Our website is: https://www.wert-berater.com/
What Information Do I Need to Provide When Ordering a Feasibility Study?
We will want a copy of your business plan, project cost estimates, marketing & advertising and management strategies, and the location information.
What Types of Projects Does Wert-Berater, LLC Provide Feasibility Studies For?
We have experience in just about every project type. See our Experience at: https://www.wert-berater.com/experience.html
About Wert-Berater, LLC
Since 1998,
Wert-Berater, Inc. aims to provide the ultimate level of evaluations of our clients. We work closely with all stakeholders and take pride in our communication, project management, and execution abilities. With our considerable experience in a variety of sectors, we can provide feasibility studies around the world, on virtually any undertaking large and small.
Wert-Berater, Inc. is committed to providing the highest quality of feasibility studies in the industry to ensure we provide you with prime service and your ideal outcome.
Donald J Safranek
Wert-Berater, LLC
+ +1 888-661-4449
dsafranek@wert-berater.com