WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) spoke on the House Floor today on changes to the Motion to Recommit in the 117th House Rules Package. Below is a link to the video of his full remarks:
You just read:
Video: Hoyer Floor Remarks on Motion to Recommit Change in the 117th House Rules Package
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.