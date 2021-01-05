The Return of Catboats
Ghost’s Mission to Revive Its Glory DaysCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, January 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The class of racing boats called “A Cats” was almost forgotten back when the Great Depression happened in the 1930s. The book From Beaton’s to Beach Haven: A Cat Ghost Bh G is a narrative that retells the story of Ghost, an A Cat, and its builders, David Beaton and Sons, as they pave the way for the reincarnation of its almost forgotten class of boats. Back when the Great Depression happened, the interest towards A Cats almost sunk to its lowest. But in the 1980s, Beaton followed through with a plan to revive the glory days of the boat.
William Fortenbaugh, the author of the book, chronicles the return of Ghost and its sail back to the bays in fascinating detail. Including even the initial disasters that the boat had to suffer throughout its course. What’s interesting about Ghost is that it was not only able to win several Bay championships, but it was also lauded for the handiwork of its builders. Fortenbaugh captured these tales perfectly in his book.
The book wouldn’t disappoint anyone who loves boats and sailing. Fortenbaugh filled the book with color photographs that give readers a look into the history of Ghost and its crew. Fortenbaugh himself was also racing A Cats and has been into boats ever since he was young. The book is a well-researched chronicle of the book’s return to the bays and its influential return to help the renaissance of A Cats.
Readers coming from different levels of interest about boats would definitely enjoy the book. Fortenbaugh, a boat enthusiast himself, included in the book multiple illustrations and maps that take the readers to an exclusive look of Ghost being built until its journey to winning multiple races after another. From several aspects such as steam-bending of the planks to the stepping of its mast, the book highlights the craftsmanship that went through the building of the boat.
