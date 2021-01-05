Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
A Maritime History in a Small Catboat

From Beaton’s to Beach Haven: A Cat Ghost Bh G

William Fortenbaugh

Relishing Ghost to Bring Catboats Back to Life

COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, January 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The book From Beaton’s to Beach Haven: A Cat Ghost Bh G touches on the story of the return of “A Cats” to the popular boat racing scene. “A Cats” are a class of small racing boats usually sized 28 feet long and 11 feet wide. Today, they are not crafted as much as it before when it was still popular, but the book hopes to bring it back to its glory days. The focus of William Fortenbaugh, the author of the book, is to deliver its rich history to a wider audience.

The story is mainly about Ghost, an A Cat that David Beaton and Sons built despite seeing their dwindling numbers following the Great Depression. Ghost had turned out to be a successful endeavor for the Beatons. Not only was it able to complete a successful racing career that lasted for 22 years, it was also recognized for the craftsmanship of the crew that built it. Fortenbaugh, covers Ghost’s rich journey from the New Jersey boatyard, to its recent inclusion to the Maritime Museum.

Enthusiasts of boats and racing would find the book both informative and engaging. Fortenbaugh skillfully covered Ghost’s story in extreme detail, sprinkled with sailing jargons that can definitely connect with boat racing fans and enthusiasts. With over 140 photos, blueprints, sketches, and other illustrations, Fortenbaugh gives its readers a deeper look into the intricacies of the Ghost, and showcases the skill and craftsmanship of its crew.

Ghost wasn’t just another A Cat. It is full of stories coupled with a journey we can consider an indispensable aspect of New Jersey’s maritime history. Ghost’s return is a chronicle worth re-telling, and Fortenbaugh did it well in this fascinating book.


