The Blueprint for Success
Building a New Catboat and Rescuing its Dying RelevanceCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, January 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The story is about Ghost, coming from a class of racing boats called the “A Cats.” During the 1930s, David Beaton and Sons endeavored to create Ghost and bring A Cats back to their glory days yet again. William Fortenbaugh, the author of this book entitled From Beaton’s to Beach Haven: A Cat Ghost Bh G, perfectly captures the unique history of Ghost. Fortenbaugh covered the journey of A Cats from the story of its builders, their inspirations, its racing career, the sudden decrease of its popularity, and its way back to the bays in the ’80s.
Readers who were enthusiasts of boats would find the book an easy and enjoyable read. It tells Ghost’s story in detail. More than a narrative retelling of its history, the book is coupled with photos and pieces of documented evidence that give readers a richer perspective into the life of the boat and its builders. Readers who are fascinated by boat diagrams and other forms of historical records would definitely love the book from cover to cover.
William Fortenbaugh was a Professor Emeritus of Classics at Rutgers University. In his early years, Fortenbaugh was already sailing some A Cats and became an enthusiast himself. But beyond taking the readers to see the complete tale of the boat, Fortenbaugh brings to the fore how Ghost has inspired modern boating and the whole industry back to their sails.
The whole story is covered by an enthusiast, for enthusiasts. The book From Beaton’s to Beach Haven: A Cat Ghost Bh G packs an engrossing amount of detail that thoroughly shows the journey of Ghost from its construction to how it has influenced the interest of the public in the class of A Cats.
