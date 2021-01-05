Chronicles of a Sea Cat
The fascinating story of the legendary racing boat named GhostCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, January 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oftentimes when a book talks about something specific, like racing boats, it would only appeal to a select group of people. And this group would often consist of boat enthusiasts, sailors, engineers, and the like. But William W. Fortenbaugh’s From Beaton’s to Beach Haven: A Cat Ghost Bh G breaks this mold and is a great story for readers of all ages. Throughout its pages, readers will be brought back through time to experience the story of the legendary racing vessel.
Bill Fortenbaugh, a retired Professor Emeritus of classics at Rutgers University, started his journey into boats and sailing when he was an eight-year-old boy, and practically never stopped. With his vast experience in handling a variety of boats that include the same class as Ghost’s, Bill was more than capable of writing about the champion vessel’s story. And with the help of everyone from the crew, to the builders, and to the people closest to the boat’s creation, he did.
From Beaton’s is full of amazing photos and stories that chronicle not just the technical details and methods of Ghost’s creation, but also the human element that was involved in the building, operating, and racing of the legendary boat. It can be classified, in fact, as a biography of sorts of not just the crew and the boat builders, but of the boat itself, from creation all the way to its last championship victory.
Within its pages are amazing stories of Ghost’s career, like the time the entire crew, along with the captain, ended up overboard, and the strategies employed by the team to achieve overall victory, including deliberately losing! So if you’re a fan of all things related to boats, or if you simply want to spend some time with a good story, this book is definitely for you.
