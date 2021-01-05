The People’s Boat
A racing boat’s story that everyone will enjoyCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, January 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From Beaton’s to Beach Haven: A Cat Ghost Bh G might sound like the title of a book that’s a little bit esoteric, with only a few people able to understand what it means. However, once you open the pages of this chronicle, you’ll quickly find yourself swept up in the proverbial waves of its images and words. This is the story of a racing boat named Ghost, as created by author William W. Fortenbaugh.
A sailor and boat expert in his own right, “Bill” W. Fortenbaugh has been getting his feet wet learning and working with boats since he was eight years old. With decades of experience under his belt, which includes handling racing boats like Ghost, Bill is the ideal candidate to create the book about the legendary racing boat’s story. A retired professor emeritus of the classics at Rutgers University, Bill was able to work on the book once his tenure at university ended.
Collaborating with the crew, the builders, and the close friends and family of everyone involved in Ghost’s creation, Bill was able to write a book that won’t just appeal to sailors, but to readers in general. It follows within the pages not just Ghost’s racing record and its technical specifications, but also the human spirit that built and raced this amazing vessel to victory.
From Beaton’s finely written words and beautifully presented photographs will bring the reader on a journey that starts nearly one hundred years into the past, all the way to the present. The reader will be immersed in the rich history of not just Ghost, but the A Cat class racing boat as well, with every turn of the page. Whether you’re a racing boat fan or just a reader looking for an adventure, this book will be quite the ride.
