Finding One’s Bearings through Sailing
Historical-fiction novel guides readers through the intricacies of this maritime hobbyCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, January 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Throughout time and literature, various authors have explored the idea of having a reason for being. This reason may refer to things or pursuits that give people a sense of fulfillment, such a hobby or passion. For William W. Fortenbaugh, a former university professor, this passion is sailing, and it has led him to write about one of the unique sailing traditions in New Jersey, catboats, which are single-mast, centerboard sailboats.
From Beaton’s to Beach Haven: A Cat Ghost Bh G is Fortenbaugh’s passion project, and it focuses on the story of the catboat Ghost, its origins, and the painstakingly methodical process behind its elegant craftsmanship. The depth and breadth of Fortenbaugh’s discussion on the historical significance of catboats and the concepts involved in sailing are sure to provide additional instruction to sailing enthusiasts and increase their appreciation for and understanding of this sport. The stories about Ghost’s adventures as a race boat may just convince readers to take up sailing as a hobby.
Ghost may no longer be skimming the waters of Barnegat Bay, New Jersey, as it is now on display at the New Jersey Maritime Museum, but the book includes photos that will help readers envision the greatness of this beloved sailboat.
William Fortenbaugh is a professor emeritus of classics at Rutgers University. His love for taking to the sea started when he was eight years old, and out of all the boats he has raced, it is the Barnegat Bay A Cat that is his favorite. Fortenbaugh approached builders from David Bealon and Sons, photographers, and Ghost’s crew to complete this fascinating story about one of New Jersey’s special legacies.
