A Boat Powered by Hard Work, Not Engines
A showcase of human perseverance through Ghost’s sail to the baysCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, January 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How does a 28-foot boat survive the challenging test of time? The book From Beaton’s to Beach Haven: A Cat Ghost Bh G answers that exact question. The story revolves around the known class of racing boats called the “A Cats.” These are racing boats not powered by engine, but by aerodynamics. While it was a feat of boat science back in its time, it was more celebrated in the 1930s as a display of maritime history. David Beaton and Sons were captivated by the journey of A Cats and decided to bring them back to the limelight in 1923. They first built the Wasp, followed by Ghost. Ghost was their more successful build, with the boat winning consecutive Bay championships since it first set sail. While it earned the recognition for its racing successes, many others relished it because of its fascinating design.
William Fortenbaugh wanted to put the story of Ghost into writing, covering the journey of the boat from Beaton’s shipwright to the Beach Haven. Fortenbaugh loved boats and sailing. He also has experience racing A Cats back then. The idea of the book is to showcase the work that had to be done to rescue the boat from being forgotten by the people.
The builders at Beaton, its crew, and friends of Fortenbaugh, collaborated to put together a beautiful piece that captures the journey of the boat from the port back to the bays. It covers in interesting detail the features of the boat, information about its construction, and its ups and downs in its racing stint.
Boat enthusiasts would definitely love to go through the pages of Ghost’s journey. Beyond its racing accomplishment, it showcases the hard work that its crew had to pull off to get the A Cats back to popularity. With more than 140 photos and drawings in the book, including blueprints, maps and other details about the boat, readers could have a better look at Ghost from its construction to the moment it set sail.
