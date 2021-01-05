Setting Sail for Success
From Ghost’s construction to its momentous voyageCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, January 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Just when A Cats were almost considered obsolete, David Beaton and Sons helped prepare its astonishing return back to the tracks. A Cats are racing boats that first became popular in the 1930s, long before the Great Depression. However, when economic turmoil damaged many places globally, including New Jersey, the fascination in activities such as boat racing took a hit as well. Many people thought that A Cats were bound to be forgotten, but Beaton and Sons were not ready to give its legacy up. To revive the glory days of A Cats, they built the Wasp and Ghost. Of the two boats they tried to make, it was Ghost that made a beautiful return to the bay. Not only did it win several championships, it was also celebrated for its construction and design.
William Fortenbaugh, a Professor Emeritus at Rutgers University, conceptualized the idea for the book From Beaton’s to Beach Haven: A Cat Ghost Bh G. Fortenbaugh’s enthusiasm for boats and sailing began at a very early age, and Ghost’s rising popularity took his attention too.
Ghost was not only a representation of human persistence, but it is also a living celebration of the boat’s enduring history. The book narrates the journey of the boat and its crew’s determination to bring it back to national consciousness.
Readers who love looking at blueprints and actual photos of boats, from their construction up to the moment they set sail, would definitely enjoy the pages of the book. The book also talks to its readers without shying away from the use of boat construction and racing jargons, making it an interesting technical read for those who are into boats and racing.
About Writers’ Branding
Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.
Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.
Writers' Branding
Writers' Branding
+1 800-608-6550
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter