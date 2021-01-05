A Ghost Returns to Live Again
A sailboat’s row back to the baysCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, January 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Back in the 1930s, a kind of racing boat called the “A Cats” were almost forgotten and retired. It was only until David Beaton and Sons committed to building new A Cats when it made its first few rows back to the bays again. The book From Beaton’s to Beach Haven: A Cat Ghost Bh G covers the return of the boat in 1923 when Beaton and Sons built a new A Cat called the Wasp. It covers their first attempt at reviving the glory days of the boat with Wasp, their first A Cat ever since. But it took them a second try, it was when they built Ghost, that they were able to make a positive dent in the popularity of A Cats. After winning seven consecutive wins in Bay championships after it was pulled out of DeRouville’s Boat Yard, A Cats were definitely back in action.
The idea of writing the book came from William Fortenbaugh, a Professor Emeritus of Classics at Rutgers University. Fortenbaugh’s interest with racing boats began as early as when he was still eight years old. Back in his time, Fortenbaugh also sailed some A Cats. As an enthusiast himself, he understood what it meant for Ghost to be back in the race again.
Ghost’s sail was celebrated for carrying with it the maritime history of the boat and it represented the people’s love for the environment, fishing, and racing. In all its glory, it was a remarkable return for many sailing groups and shipwrights. The book perfectly captured this story in great detail.
With more than a hundred photos showing the details about Ghost, readers who love sailing and boats will definitely find it a great read. The book covers the nitty-gritty of the construction of the boat and its reputation in racing. With the book, readers can be taken back to witness the times when Ghost was still making its way back to the seas.
