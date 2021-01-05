Excellent Build, Extraordinary Feats
Famous New Jersey catboat takes center stage in visual bookCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, January 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From Beaton’s to Beach Haven: A Cat Ghost Bh G is an excellent source of information about the makings of a great wooden boat. With detailed images and descriptions, the book offers readers a visual recollection of the life of “Ghost,” a catboat with excellent craftsmanship and extraordinary racing accomplishments.
Starting from when its patterns were drawn and when the woodshop was being prepared, to the celebratory launch at the rigging dock of David Beaton & Sons, the pictures in the book showcase a documentation of how Ghost was built.
Ghost is a wooden catboat in New Jersey, USA that belongs to a class of boats unique to the Barnegat Bay. Extraordinary craftsmanship was involved in the creation of the 28-foot catboat famous for being a model of excellence in wooden boat construction.
Owing hugely to its excellent build, Ghost has won seven consecutive Bay championships from 1994 to 2000. For 22 long years, it has competed nonstop. Readers will be treated to these details in the book, including what made Ghost fast on the race course, what did not work for it during the races, its first disaster on the race course, and its remarkable recovery. Ghost’s new home, the New Jersey Maritime Museum, is shown at the end.
The author, William “Bill” Fortenbaugh, has been an avid sailor since he was 8. He has raced various boats, including the Barnegat Bay A Cat, so it is not at all a surprise that he initiated the writing of a book about Ghost. Fortenbaugh recognized the value of the A Cat and David Beaton & Sons, where Ghost was built, in retirement. He is currently a professor emeritus of classics at Rutgers University.
