What Makes a Great Catboat?
Visual book compiles images documenting New Jersey’s famous ‘Ghost’COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, January 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enthusiasts curious about the makings of a great wooden catboat will surely take interest in From Beaton’s to Beach Haven: A Cat Ghost Bh G. In this visual book are images detailing the life of “Ghost,” a Jersey catboat possessing excellent craftsmanship that led to its extraordinary racing accomplishments.
But this book is not just for a niche audience: its visual storytelling that brings a wooden catboat— an inanimate object—from New Jersey, USA, to life will appeal to any kind of reader.
Ghost is a 28-foot wooden catboat that belongs to a class of boats unique to the Barnegat Bay in Jersey. The exceptional craftsmanship involved in its creation made it a model of excellence in wooden boat construction.
With its great build, Ghost won seven consecutive Bay championships from 1994 to 2000 and competed for 22 years nonstop. But it did not reach fame for greatness without hiccups. Aside from its victories, Ghost’s first disaster on the race course and its remarkable recovery are shown in the book.
The process of building Ghost—from the making of its patterns, the preparation of the woodshop, to the celebratory launch at the David Beaton & Sons’ rigging dock—was also documented in detailed pictures.
What made Ghost fast on the race course? What did not work for the catboat during the races? These things are what curious readers will discover too. And like an apt closing, the end of the book features Ghost’s new home at the New Jersey Maritime Museum.
There’s no one else who could best initiate the writing of a book about Ghost other than William “Bill” Fortenbaugh. He has been an avid sailor since he was 8 years old. He has raced various boats, including the Barnegat Bay A Cat. When he retired—Fortenbaugh is now a professor emeritus of classics at Rutgers University—he recognized the value of the A Cat and David Beaton & Sons, where Ghost was built.
