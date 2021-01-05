Building a Champion
The extraordinary stories behind a legendary sea racerCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, January 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Normally, a book about a fast maritime racer contains mostly details and information that only fans of the sport would appreciate. But William W. Fortenbaugh’s From Beaton’s to Beach Haven: A Cat Ghost Bh G goes beyond that. This collaborative work that showcases the history, achievements, and legacy of the legendary A Cat class boat “Ghost” brings together all the elements of a champion’s story that appeals to all kinds of readers.
Fortenbaugh seemed destined to be the one to bring Ghost’s championship story to light. From the young age of eight, he has been sailing recreationally, and over the years amassed valuable experience and insights in racing boats. But as a Professor Emeritus of Classics, he is also a lover of great stories and history, and when he retired from his position in Rutgers University, his work to bring the tales behind Ghost’s creation began.
Fortenbaugh worked with the people who were instrumental to Ghost’s legend. This included everybody from the shipwrights who took plans from the 1920s and used them to build the winning A Cat, to the photographers who recorded every meticulous step. The book will bring the rich history of Ghost to life and transport the reader back in time to amazing moments like Ghost’s construction in the boat yard, to funny anecdotes such as the captain and the crew falling overboard on the very first race.
In essence, it is less a technical book and more the biography of a champion, with Ghost not just a vessel for the other characters of the story, but the main character itself. It is a tale of history, ups and downs, joys and sorrows, and everything that makes for a great championship tale. Sit back, open the pages, and dive right in!
