Integrated Design Systems to Host a Webinar on Medical Plastics

An industry leader in industrial product design and development is slated to offer a breakthrough webinar session.

OYSTER BAY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Integrated Design Systems today announced that it will host a webinar on medical plastics from 2:30-3:30 pm EST, Dec. 14, via Zoom.

"This presentation will include important design parameters that should be considered when specifying a plastic for a medical device," said Michael Paloian, President of Integrated Design Systems. "It will also recommend resources for aiding you during the selection process."

With more than 30 years of hands-on product design and development experience, Integrated Design Systems, which is also is now offering free product design consultations to qualifying businesses, Paloian says, knows how to move efficiently from idea to reality.

"The interrelationships between polymer structure and physical properties will be highlighted as well as polymer classifications," Paloian said, before adding, "Examples of medical devices will be included toward the end of the presentation demonstrating how this information can be applied to real-world applications."

Paloian has an in-depth knowledge of designing parts in numerous processes and materials, including plastics, metals, and composites. He holds more than 40 patents and was past chair of SPE RMD and PD3. He frequently speaks at SPE, SPI, ARM, MD&D, and IDSA conferences. Paloian has also written hundreds of design related articles for many publications. Paloian has also designed numerous medical devices ranging from MRI scanners and blood analyzers to endoscopes as well as dental products.

“I encourage anyone interested to register for this webinar today,” Paloian said.

For more information, please visit https://www.idsys.com/design-company/ and https://www.idsys.com/industrial-design-blog/.

About Integrated Design Systems

Integrated Design Systems, Inc. is an industrial product design and development firm. For over 35 years, we’ve consistently delivered high-quality products on time and on budget to optimize our client’s marketing, manufacturing, and functional needs.

