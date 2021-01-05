Dodder Seed Market by Type and Nature: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2025
EINPresswire.com/ -- Dodder is a parasitic plant scientifically named as Cuscuta and is a member of the morning-glory family. It has a delicate, leafless, yellow colored stem. Dodder seed is also known as strangle weed, hailweed, pull-down, devil’s hair, hell bind, and love vine.
The global dodder seed market is driven by its diversified uses in the pharmaceutical industry. Harvested dodder seed is converted into powder and then used in making capsules and tablets. Dodder seed is highly effective in rejuvenating the kidney. It prevents deficiencies such as weak bones, fatigue, chronic lower back pain, and dizziness. It also helps with fertility issue and manages the fertility hormones. This seed is a rich source of calcium that helps strengthen bones. It helps in avoiding symptoms of osteoporosis and preventing bone fracture. Dodder seeds also contains fiber that helps in fat absorption and eases digestion process. . Further, it also contains vitamin A, which acts as a supplement for eyes. Dodder seed has antioxidant properties which act as a sun screen.
However, dodder seed is around four inches deep in the soil, owing to which it absorbs water in large amounts as compared to other seeds. The dodder seed uses the soil as an anchoring point and acts as a parasite on the nearby host plant. Dodder infestation also decreases crop yield, which increases the harvesting cost.
The global dodder seed market is segmented based on type and region. By type, the market is segmented into Chinese dodder seed and Californian dodder seed. By nature, the market is divided into organic and conventional. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-pacific and LAMEA.
Some of the most prominent players in the dodder seed market are Nutra Green Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Yan’an Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., Linden farms, Barlowes Herbal Elixirs, Bristol Botanicals Ltd., Shaanxi Jiahe Phytochem Co., Ltd., Novoherb Technologies, and Xi’an Realin Biotechnology Co., Ltd.
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the global dodder seed market from 2018 to 2026 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.
The key countries in all the major regions are mapped based on their market share.
Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of the buyers and the suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier–buyer network.
In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.
Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global industry. Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.
The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global market, key players, market segments, application areas, and growth strategies.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By Type
Chinese Dodder Seed
California Dodder Seed
By Nature
Organic
Conventional
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
U.K
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of LAMEA
