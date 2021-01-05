Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
R.S. International launches new recruitment website to hire experienced workers from all category in different area

CEO of R.S. International Mr. Shri Chand said that “We launched this website to solve every kind of query related of hire experienced and qualified workers.

DELHI, INDIA, January 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After effective vaccine of corona the new jobs that will be created in the future. R.S. International is a leading manpower supply agency engaged in manpower recruitment from India for overseas assignments. They have launched a new manpower supply portal for offers manpower services ranging from manpower consultancy to turn-key HR project implementation and operation.

R.S. International CEO Mr. Mr. Shri Chand said that “We launched this website to solve every kind of query of manpower supply . All kind of Face-to-face interviews or internet video conferencing between clients and candidates are arranged in order to facilitate better understanding to get the best output. Also, update customers timely about the latest job openings and status of their applications through portal, messages, mails, etc. we have defined in our portal.”

R.S. International website provides all information about maintain a large talent pool as experts resume database and network is capable of reaching out to thousands of fresh candidates. In this way, company connect the talent to its particular industry and services are well known and appreciated amongst the customers for their effectiveness and affordable rates. Moreover, website portal never give chance of complaint to the customers.

Website provide online rendering one stop expert recruitment and placement solutions for fulltime RPO (recruitment process outsourcing) or requirement based hiring assistance.

