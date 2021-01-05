Enavate Appoints Jamie Tozzi to Board of Directors
During her 20-year tenure at Microsoft Corporation, Jamie Tozzi developed multiple incubators into mature growth areas for the company.
Her experience in business applications and cloud, along with her knowledge of Microsoft and the Microsoft channel, will help drive our growth strategies.”DENVER, CO, USA, January 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enavate, a Microsoft Gold Partner and leading Microsoft Dynamics 365 provider, has named former Microsoft executive Jamie Tozzi to its Board of Directors. With a 24-year track record of delivering exceptional results, Jamie is a transformation and growth leader and will provide invaluable expertise to the Enavate board.
During her 20-year tenure at Microsoft Corporation, Jamie developed multiple incubators into mature growth areas for the company. Having served in several leadership positions in the Microsoft Dynamics organization, she was integral to driving the business applications and cloud businesses, increasing revenue and growing a vibrant, highly engaged ERP Partner ecosystem. Prior to joining Microsoft, Jamie held positions in both Audit and Business Applications Consulting practices at PricewaterhouseCoopers.
“Adding a leader like Jamie Tozzi to our Board is a game changer for Enavate,” said Thomas Ajspur, CEO of Enavate. “Her experience in business applications and cloud, along with her knowledge of Microsoft and the Microsoft channel, will help drive our growth strategies. Moreover, Jamie is driven by focusing on the success of team members, clients and partners, which is integral to the Enavate Experience.”
Today Jamie serves as a professional coach and speaker and is passionate about helping executives develop the transformational leadership and communications skills critical to achieving results in today’s complex business climate. She also works with several organizations in her local community to help build and lead multiple diversity initiatives, including the Charleston Metro Chamber’s flagship Women’s Leadership Programming, Thrive. She is a board member and former Chairman of Darkness to Light, a not-for-profit national organization whose mission is to empower adults to prevent child sexual abuse.
“Enavate’s empowering company culture is absolutely magnetic, and its innovative approach to delivering value to clients makes it truly unique in the market,” said Tozzi. “I am honored to join the Board of Directors and to be part of the company’s exciting vision for the future.”
The Enavate Board of Directors also includes Nils Rasmussen, CEO of Solver; Brian Deming, co-founder of Tribridge; Jesper Balser, founder of Navision; and Thomas Ajspur, Founder and CEO of Enavate.
About Enavate
Enavate is a technology company that transforms businesses and the lives they touch through services and solutions spanning industry, platform and functionality. A Microsoft Gold and NetSuite Five Star Partner, the Enavate team of 350 professionals helps organizations get to the cloud, maximize technology investments and drive new business. Enavate provides consulting, software implementations, systems upgrades, cloud deployments and managed IT services to more than 1,800 customers across North America. Learn more about Enavate, our culture of empowerment, and our fresh approach to helping companies innovate, grow and navigate change at www.enavate.com.
