Business Wise 365 Announces 7-Day Free Trial to Marketing Solutions App
Business Wise 365 was made to empower entrepreneurs and marketing firms to focus less on automatable tasks and more on planning the next steps to scale their business.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Business Wise 365 has announced its marketing solutions app available for a 7-Day Free Trial to offer businesses a one-login interface to more easily manage, analyze, and automate their digital marketing strategies. This app serves to help automate tasks and track results so marketing and business management professionals can scale their successful strategies into long-term business growth and exceptional customer engagement.
Developed by a collection of global marketing and business management firms, Business Wise 365 is designed for business owners, marketing teams and managers to obtain a simple and easy to use interface that can enhance their brand public perception as well as provide packaged solutions to help protect, position, promote, and accelerate profit.
“What we’re really after is helping companies, whether they’re established businesses or startups, to streamline their marketing workload. Business Wise 365 was made to empower entrepreneurs and marketing firms to focus less on automatable tasks and more on planning the next steps to scale their business.” - Albie Velarde, Marketing Director
The 7-Day Free Trial is offered with no commitments or fees included when signing up to use the app, and signing up offers a complementary assessment report. A free demo is also available for scheduling to better understand how this marketing solutions app can be personalized for unique business needs, including synchronization of business details across multiple platforms and implementing turnkey solutions.
Featured tools and solutions that are available include:
Self-Directed Tools, Guided Solutions, and White Glove Service
Customer Relationship Management (CRM)
AI-Powered Prospecting
Social Media Management
Detailed Analytics
Task management
Tailored Campaign Tracking
Comprehensive Reporting
Daily, Weekly, Monthly Delivery Options
Business Wise 365 is also capable of seamless API integration with Quickbooks, GSuite, Constant Contact, and many other business-related tools and software.
Promo pricing is available directly on the Business Wise 365 website with a current promo of 50% off any Annual Package until February 21, 2021. More details on promo pricing, package options and the marketing solution app are available when signing up directly on the website or by contacting
Business Wise 365.
Shawn Willis
5AM Global
+1 833-931-3128 ext. 711
shawn@5AMglobal.com