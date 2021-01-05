Royalton Barracks / VCON, VAPO
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:21B200039
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Collins
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 1900 Hrs
INCIDENT LOCATION: Royalton
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions, Violation of Abuse Prevention Order
ACCUSED: Ryan Adams
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Royalton
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
Troopers from the Vermont State Police responded to a residence in Royalton for a report of a violation of conditions of release. Upon arrival Troopers located Ryan Adams at the residence which was a violation of his conditions. Further investigation revealed previous violations of an abuse prevention order. Adams was subsequently arrested and brought to the Royalton State Police Barracks. Adams was released on new conditions and cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division on 01/05/2021 at 1230 hrs to answer to the charges.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 1/5/21 / 1230 hrs
COURT: Windsor
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.