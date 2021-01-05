Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Royalton Barracks / VCON, VAPO

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:21B200039

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Collins                            

STATION: Royalton Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 1900 Hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: Royalton

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions, Violation of Abuse Prevention Order

 

ACCUSED: Ryan Adams                                            

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Royalton

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

Troopers from the Vermont State Police responded to a residence in Royalton for a report of a violation of conditions of release. Upon arrival Troopers located Ryan Adams at the residence which was a violation of his conditions. Further investigation revealed previous violations of an abuse prevention order. Adams was subsequently arrested and brought to the Royalton State Police Barracks. Adams was released on new conditions and cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division on 01/05/2021 at 1230 hrs to answer to the charges.

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 1/5/21 / 1230 hrs           

COURT: Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION: NA   

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

