Robert Goodwin III outlines the rising costs of college tuition

Professor Robert Goodwin III Professor Emeritus Robert Goodwin III Professor Robert Goodwin III Presenting Executive Leadership for the 21st Century Seminar2 - Caucasus University, Tbilisi, Georgia - 15 OCT 2010

Professor Robert Goodwin III shares his advice for students to get the best return on investment for their college careers.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- College offers many people the opportunity to reach greater heights in their careers and professional lives. People who go to college increase access to job opportunities, marketability, earning potential, and networking.

All of these benefits don't come without their mountain of challenges. College can be very expensive to attend. Sometimes, parents have to start saving immediately to help their children get a degree.

To successfully navigate the process of attending college, parents and students need quality advice, counseling, and mentorship. Professor Emeritus Robert Goodwin III offers quality advice and tips for students who want to attend college. He’s an expert with decades of experience, helping parents and students make the right decisions at a time that matters most.

One of the major challenges for people hoping to have a college degree is cost. The cost to attend college has been on an astronomical rise in the past ten years. In 2009, it cost an average of $38,720 to attend a private college and $16,460 to go to a public college.

In 2021, those costs are around $48,510 and $21,370, respectively. That means over the past decade, costs increased by roughly 25.3% at private colleges and about 29.8% at public colleges.

Despite all of these challenges, going to college remains a good investment for people who want to reach the peak of their careers. Student loans have been a lifesaver for those who couldn’t afford to pay for college from their pockets. That, also, is creating a huge social problem in college debts.

Today, about 70% of American students take loans to go to college.

By graduation, an average student is leaving college with a debt of $30,000.

Some 45 million Americans currently owe $1.6 trillion in student loans, which grow six times faster than the US economy.

Student loans are structured in such a way they can be paid off in 10 years. However, that is not the case as it takes an average of 21 years to become college-debt-free.

That means some people continue to pay debt well into their 40s.

Finding the right college to attend is a daunting task that requires careful planning and advice.

Robert Goodwin III advises students and parents to start the process by making a shortlist of colleges that meet their academic and financial needs. Schools on the list must be determined by location, majors, programs, and opportunities outside of classrooms.

The next step is to rank priorities by considering needs and wants before making a final decision. Taking a tour of the campus is vital to determine the feel for campus life.

Delve into departments. If you find one school is better in your intended major, you should move them closer to your final selection.

Investigating job connections is also very important as you can set yourself up for a job by researching the career center of each school. Learn about colleges by speaking to advisors and consulting with experts.

Robert Goodwin shared that one question he is asked regularly is "does a more expensive school make you more money in your career?"

"The best way to approach the cost of college is an investment. Students that attend more expensive colleges earn more than those who attended low-cost colleges. If you are unsure of your major or career, it makes more sense to attend a community college for the first 2 years and explore career choices while living at home and conserving costs." Robert Goodwin III concluded.

Getting a high paying job may also depend on talent and commitment. If you find an exceptional program in an expensive college, it’s worth the investment. If your major can be found in a less expensive college then it would make more financial sense to start there and have the option of transferring at a later date.

About Robert Goodwin III

Professor Emeritus Robert Goodwin III BBA, MPA, Ph.D. (HC), DLitt. has a distinguished record of ethical leadership and has served in many academic and senior leadership positions with Caucasus University. His honors and decorations include the Distinguished Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal w/OLC, Conspicuous Service Medal, Order of the Palmetto, Palmetto Cross, and the Freedom of the City of London.