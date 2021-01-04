2021 NSCAS Roster Review – Workday – Friday, January 8, 2020 | Nebraska Department of Education

Happy New Year! I know many of you have taken a break from State Reporting. As we enter the new year, we need to get back into the swing of things. Assessment Roster information is coming next week. The NDE/VST trainers will be holding a virtual workday THIS FRIDAY January 8, 2021 from 9am to Noon. There will be a short formal presentation; the primary goal of the workday is to assist districts with reviewing the rosters and helping them to troubleshoot/correct any issues. Feel free to join and/or come and go at your convenience during this time frame. There will be NDE and SIS Vendor support available to you during the workday.

Roster population for each test:

NSCAS General (NWEA) includes students: NSCAS Phase 1 Pilot for spring 2021 1. Grades 03-08 2. FTE of 51% or more

NSCAS Alternate (DRC) includes students: 1. Alternate Assessment MUST be checked YES within the Special Education information of the individual student’s record in ADVISER. 2. Grades 03-08 and high school third-year cohort (Cohort Year =2022) 3. FTE of 51% or more

NSCAS ACT (ACT) includes students: 1. In their high school third-year cohort level (Cohort Year = 2022) 2. FTE of 51% or more

If you are unable to run the Label Rosters, it may be due to lack of access to ADVISER Validation. You will need to have ADVISER Validation access for the District, Special Education Program, and Food Program. You will need to ask your District Administrator for an activation code for these areas for the ADVISER Validation in order to run roster reports.

The deadline to finalize your year-to-date data for all three NSCAS Assessments is January 11, 2021.