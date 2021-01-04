Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Right turns to Aolele Street from HNL temporarily closed for construction

Access to the US Post Office remains open from Nimitz Highway

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) Airports Division alerts the public of an overnight lane closure on Aolele Street at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) for construction activities on the new Mauka Concourse project. Right turns will be temporarily restricted from the airport to Aolele Street northbound towards Nimitz Highway, near the US Post Office, on Thursday, Jan. 7 and Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, from 8:30 p.m. to 4 a.m., weather permitting. An additional lane closure for this work is anticipated for early 2021.

During the lane closure, access to the US Post Office will be accessible on Aolele Street from Nimitz Highway only. Traffic control measures and signs will be placed throughout the area to alert drivers of the construction detour.

Airport operations will not be impacted and access to HNL Terminals 1, 2 and 3, parking structures, rental car offices and other airport facilities will all remain open and uninterrupted.

The new Mauka Concourse will be located on the Ewa side of the airport and will connect with Terminal 1 (the former Interisland Terminal). The Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Silver Certified facility will accommodate eleven narrow body aircraft or six wide body aircraft. The second level departure area will include a new air-conditioned Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoint with six lanes to screen passengers.

Construction on the Mauka Concourse modernization project is scheduled to be completed fall 2021.

