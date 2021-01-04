Oklahoma Department of Commerce Celebrates 2020 Milestones that Helped State & Economy During COVID-19 Pandemic

With the start of 2021, the Oklahoma Department of Commerce is reflecting on 2020 and the work done to help Oklahoma businesses and communities weather an ongoing global pandemic while also fostering an environment in the state where economic growth will occur.

“This past year presented all of us with diverse challenges,” said Brent Kisling, Executive Director of Commerce. “I am extremely proud of the work we were able to accomplish throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and the numerous ways we provided assistance to Oklahomans and Oklahoma businesses while remaining focused on strengthening our economy.”

“If 2020 taught us anything, it’s that we can accomplish a great deal when we work together,” said Sean Kouplen, Oklahoma Secretary of Commerce and Workforce Development. “And while the year was largely memorable for the challenges it brought, I want us to also remember the many ways we succeeded in helping Oklahomans and diversifying our economy through diverse economic development wins. The Commerce team keeps pushing forward to strengthen our state and in 2021, we will continue to focus on bringing new jobs and investment to the state, in addition to helping Oklahoma companies grow, increasing the number of entrepreneurs and startups, and enhancing the job opportunities available to Oklahomans.”

Major accomplishments during 2020 include: