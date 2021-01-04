State is now accepting applications for two vacant State Board of Agriculture positions

The Office of Governor Kate Brown is accepting applications to fill partial terms for two producer positions on the State Board of Agriculture. Marty Myers and Grant Kitamura previously filled the posts. Myers passed away in December, and Kitamura recently moved to Idaho.

Term lengths on open positions as follows:

Producer position 2, partial term ends 10/31/2022, eligible to serve at least one additional 4-year term

Producer position 11, partial term ends 09/17/2023, eligible to serve at least one additional 4-year term

Applications must be submitted by close of business on January 20, 2021. Applicants must be actively engaged in the production of agricultural commodities. No action is needed for agricultural producers who have applied within the last two years; applications on file will be considered.

The Governor is responsible for appointing all Board of Agriculture members. The Oregon State Board of Agriculture is a 10-member board that advises the Oregon Department of Agriculture on policy issues, develops recommendations on key agricultural issues, and provides advocacy of the state’s agriculture industry in general. The board is established by Oregon Revised Statute 561.372.

Board membership requirements include:

Seven board members who are actively engaged in the production of agricultural commodities

Two board members who are not actively engaged in the production of agricultural commodities

Director of Agriculture (ex-officio, non-voting)

Dean of the College of Agricultural Sciences of Oregon State University (ex-officio, non-voting)

Chairperson of the Soil and Water Conservation Commission (ex-officio)

Members appointed to the board must be Oregon residents

Not more than five members appointed to the board may belong to the same political party

Meetings and compensation:

The 10-member board meets every quarter at locations throughout the state as determined by the chairperson. Compensation and travel expenses for time spent in official duties’ performance are permitted based on Oregon Revised Statute 292.495.

To apply:

You must complete an interest form and include supplemental information such as a resume, statement of interest, and a short bio. For complete steps and details, visit the State of Oregon Executive Appointments website.