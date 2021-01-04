Aliiolani Hale Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

HONOLULU — An employee at Aliiolani Hale has tested positive for COVID-19, the Hawaii State Judiciary announced today.

The employee, who does not interact with the public, became symptomatic during the evening of December 31 and received a positive test result on January 3. The employee was last in the office on December 30. All those who had close prolonged contact during the pertinent period have been advised to quarantine and seek medical advice.

Areas where the person works are cleaned regularly and, in an abundance of caution, received an additional cleaning this morning. The Department of Health was consulted and all recommendations are being followed.

The building remains open for those with official court business.