Job Announcement - Technology Coordinator

Salary $54,120.00 Annually

Location Bismarck, ND

Job Type Full-Time/Regular

Department Office of the State Court Administrator

Job Number 2020-SC-BIS-70-TC2

Closing 1/18/2021 11:59 PM Central

General Summary or Purpose

Under the direction of the Director of Technology, the Technology Coordinator is responsible for providing informational technology training and user technical support for a large user base on the court information systems and other information technology applications or systems.

Link to full job announcement: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/ndcourts/jobs/2944855/technology-coordinator-bismarck?pagetype=jobOpportunitiesJobs