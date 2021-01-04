Ste. Genevieve License Office Opens

JEFFERSON CITY —

The Ste. Genevieve License Office, located at 753 Ste. Genevieve Dr., opened today at 8:30 a.m. For office hours and days of operation for the Ste. Genevieve License Office, please visit the License Office Location Map at dor.mo.gov/offloc/ or call (573) 883-2344.

The management contract for the Ste. Genevieve License Office was awarded to the Ste. Genevieve Chamber of Commerce on Sept. 10, 2020. All license office contracts in Missouri are awarded through a competitive bid process. License offices are operated by independent contractors but overseen by the Missouri Department of Revenue.

###