Shelby Management Solutions Expands its Services in Vietnam
The hiring and recruitment experts from Bangalore, India expand their services in Vietnam to engage talented job seekers with employers.TAN PHU WARD, D7, HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM, January 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shelby Global Management Solutions is one of the top Hiring Consultants in Vietnam. They work to bring together the best applicants in the work force with the right job providers. Founded and headquartered in Bangalore, the Company also has offices in Vietnam where they have had a significant positive impact on employment.
During this time of low employment, they hope to make it easier for the young workforce to find quality jobs. For this, they have started expanding their services in Vietnam.
Since 2012, Shelby Management Solutions has:
• Helped 10,000 trainees get industry-ready.
• Delivered a talented workforce to over 80 clients.
• Designed the Trainer’s Leadership Forum (TFL) to unite L&D Professionals.
Priya Bhargava, the director of the company stated " The expansion will likely help thousands of young professionals find work during these trying times. We hope to provide them with a comfortable platform that would connect them with quality potential employers. The move will also benefit employers find the most talented professionals among the rest.”
If you are looking to hire or recruit trained professionals, going through Shelby’s platform will enable you to find the best person for the job. The same goes for professionals looking to enter the current workforce in Vietnam as the platform will allow them to easily connect with employers who can utilize their skills.
The expansion will make their services available to a wider range of applicants and businesses. This move is likely to have a positive impact on the economy as unemployment numbers start to decrease. You can find more information regarding the same on the official website of Shelby Management Solutions – https://shelbyvietnam.com/.
About Shelby Management Solution
Shelby Management Solution is a Human Resource Consulting firm headquartered in Bangalore where it was founded in 2012. They provide services to talented professionals to level up their career with competency. The company has helped firms get an edge in their recruitment by hiring the best applicants for the job. Their HR Management Services have been widely successful in both India and Vietnam.
