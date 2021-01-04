Take Care of Texas Kids Art Contest Kicks Off Today

Ready the crayons, colored pencils and markers, because today is the first day of the Take Care of Texas Kids’ Art Contest.

The contest encourages children to learn how they can help protect the state’s environment and to share that knowledge with others. Prizes for the winning entries—tablets or laptops—are made possible by contest sponsor Texas Chemical Council.

Winners for the seventh annual contest will be chosen differently than in previous years: Instead of picking winners from each of the agency’s 16 regions, Texas Commission on Environmental Quality staff will now select one winning entry per level, from kindergarten through fifth grade.

Entries can now be submitted electronically via the Take Care of Texas website. Students, parents or teachers can scan the physical entry or take a quality photo and upload the file. Digital entries must abide by the contest rules and must be accompanied by a digital entry form. Entries will still be accepted via mail.

From the six statewide winning entries, the overall grand prize winner will be selected by TCEQ commissioners and executive office, as well as representatives from contest partner Texas Chemical Council. One grand prize winner will receive a laptop, and one winner from each grade level will receive a tablet.

To enter, each student must submit by March 5, 2021, artwork demonstrating ways to keep the state’s water and air clean, save water or energy, or reduce waste. Each entry must contain the slogan “Take Care of Texas. It’s the only one we’ve got.” Winners will be announced on April 15, 2021.

Artwork and entry forms can be mailed to:

Take Care of Texas: Kids Art Contest, MC 118 Texas Commission on Environmental Quality P.O. Box 13087 Austin, TX 78711-3087

For more information and official rules, visit the Take Care of Texas website or send an email to educate@tceq.texas.gov.

Take Care of Texas is a statewide campaign from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality that encourages all Texans to help keep our air and water clean, conserve water and energy, and reduce waste.